St. John’s Orangemen’s Day Schedule

St. John’s is observing Orangemen’s Day today. As a result, most City offices will be closed.

Curbside waste collection will still go ahead, and Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be open for commercial users.

All City parking bylaws are still in, and street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled.

The Visitor Information Centre at 348 Water Street is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

All recreation facilities will be open, and day camp programs are going ahead. The Bannerman Park and Bowring Park pools will be open. Splash pads at Bowring, Bannerman and Kenmount Park will be open. Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond.