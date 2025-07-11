St. John’s observing Orangemen’s Day on Monday

In observance of the Orangemen’s Day holiday on Monday, most City offices will be closed.

Curbside waste collection will go ahead as scheduled, and Robin Hood Bay will be open for commercial users only.

All parking bylaws are still in effect, including paid parking regulations, and street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled.

The Visitor Information Centre will be open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All recreation facilities will be open, and day camp programs are going ahead. The Bannerman Park and Bowring Park pools will be open. Splash pads at Bowring, Bannerman and Kenmount Park will be open. Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond.