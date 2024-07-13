St. John’s observing Orangemen’s Day on Monday

The City of St. John’s will be observing Orangemen’s Day on Monday.

Garbage and recycling will be collected on Monday. The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open for commercial users only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect including paid parking regulations as Monday is not a Shops Closing holiday.

Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled on Monday, July 15, starting at 10 p.m. Vehicles that are not removed during the time indicated will be ticketed.

All recreation facilities will be open and day camp programs are going ahead on Monday. The Bannerman Park and Bowring Park pools are open. Splash pads at Bowring, Bannerman and Kenmount Park are open. Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.