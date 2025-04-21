St. John’s observes St. George’s Day

Today is St. George’s Day and as a result, there will be some closures in the City of St. John’s.

All city offices will be closed.

There are some exceptions. Garbage and recycling collection will go ahead and Robin Hood Bay will be open for commercial users only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be no residential drop-off.

All recreation facilities will be open and the public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.

All city-paid parking by-laws are still in effect.