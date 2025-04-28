St. John’s man makes court appearance following alleged sexual assault

A St. John’s man who allegedly sexually assaulted another man earlier last month appeared in provincial court today. William George Howse, 57, has been charged with one count of sexual assault. Police were called to a home in the centre of the city on March 9, when a young man reported being victimized. The child abuse and sexual assault unit were called to investigate.



Howse was arrested earlier this month. He was sent for an overnight psychiatric assessment and is due back in court tomorrow. The judge ordered him to have no contact or communication with the complainant.