Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation dating back to April.

On April 29, 2024, The RNC received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the area of Bay Bulls Road near the Pitts Memorial Drive overpass.

The woman was taken to hospital. She and the suspect met before the assault. 49-year-old Geoff Evely was charged with sexual assault, and was scheduled to appear in court today.