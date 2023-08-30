St. John’s man charged with killing his grandmother appears in court from Springhill prison

A St. John’s man who allegedly killed his 82-year-old grandmother had his case called in provincial court today.

Brandon Tobin appeared via telephone from Springhill Institution, a federal prison in Nova Scotia, where he’s serving time for unrelated guns and drug offences from two years ago.

The 28-year-old now faces charges of manslaughter and breaching court orders in connection with the death of his grandmother, Millie Blake.

Her body was found in her home on Mitchell Court on March 16, 2022. Tobin was charged on June 22 of this year.

Tobin’s lawyer Mark Gruchy was recently retained and requested time to review the the police evidence package.

The case will be recalled in court Sept. 29.