St. John’s man arrested after evading and assaulting police officers

A St. John’s man wanted on a warrant ended up in a lot more trouble with the law last night when he tried to dodge police and then grappled with officers.

The man was spotted by RNC patrol officers just after 9:30 p.m. in the Anderson Ave. area. As officers approached him, he attempted to get away on a pedal bike. Police were able to catch up to him, but he continued to fight officers.

Officers were able to contain and arrest the 38-year-old, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for previous matters. He now faces additional charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and breaching court orders. Officers were not injured and the man was escorted to the lockup for court this morning. He’s due back before a judge tomorrow.