St. John’s man arrested after being at large for six months

A St. John’s man who had been on the loose from prison for the last six months is back behind bars.

Coady Glasco was taken into custody just before 4 a.m. this morning. RNC officers on patrol spotted the 30-year-old and recognized him as being unlawfully at large from Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

Once in custody, it was determined Coady had been wanted since February.

He reportedly breached his parole. He had been sentenced to two years in jail in January 2021 on several charges, including fraud under $5,000, possessing property obtained by a crime, possessing a stolen credit card, theft and breaching court orders.

Coady is scheduled to provincial court today.