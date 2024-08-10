St. John’s Launches Trail Explorers program

The City of St. John’s has announced the launch of Trail Explorers, an active living program designed for all community members.

This new program is an opportunity to explore parks and trails, while promoting health, wellness, and community connection.

The program will take place every Wednesday, from August 14 until September 25. Each week will feature a different trail, time, and meeting location. Each trail will be rated on a 1 to 5 scale, with 1 being the easiest and 5 being the hardest.

This is a free, drop-in program. Participants are asked to meet at the designated meeting location to begin the guided trail program.