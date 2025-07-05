St. John’s launches Art Gallery Beautification Program

The City of St. John’s has launched a new initiative to help beautify vacant storefronts on Water Street and Duckworth Street.

Through the Urban Art Gallery Beautification Program, property owners of vacant buildings on Water Street and Duckworth Street can partner with the City to showcase artwork from the City’s Civic Art Collection.

The artwork will be professionally printed as vinyl decals and installed on the exterior of storefront windows at no cost to the property owner.

The vinyl artwork is applied to the outside of windows with no need to access the building, and the installation and removal will be handled by the City. Decals will stay up for a minimum of 12 months, or until the space becomes leased or sold. Property owners must keep windows clear for installation and agree not to alter the artwork.