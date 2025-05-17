St. John’s is first Canadian city to host ICAF-Backed Symposium

The city will host the International Symposium on Avian Influenza from June 24–26, 2026 marking Canada’s first-ever win under the International Convention Attraction Fund (ICAF), a strategic initiative supported by the Government of Canada through Destination Canada.

This high-profile international conference is expected to attract hundreds of global health and life sciences experts, positioning St. John’s and Canada as leaders in public health dialogue and innovation. It will also generate significant economic impact for the region, with delegates staying in local accommodations, dining at area restaurants, and engaging with the community.

“We are honoured to be the first Canadian destination to host an ICAF-supported event,” said Paul Buggé, CEO of Destination St. John’s. “This announcement is a testament to our world-class facilities, welcoming hospitality, and growing reputation as a serious contender on the international business events stage.”

The International Convention Attraction Fund supports Canadian cities with up to $1 million per event to attract major global conferences. It is a part of a $50 million federal investment to bolster Canada’s business tourism sector.

This symposium aligns with Destination Canada’s Innovate Canada initiative, showcasing leadership in life sciences and bolstering knowledge-sharing between top researchers and innovators.