St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival Kicks Off

The 34th annual edition of the St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival kicked off in the capital city on Tuesday.

The festival runs from October 17 to 21. The five-day lineup includes films, artist panels, consultation meetings with industry leaders, networking events and fun community celebrations.

Headlining this year was Party Pirate, directed by Ruth Lawrence and written by her son Luke.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker was in attendance for the opening night of the festival.