St. John’s International Airport receives award for best airport under two million passengers

The St. John’s International Airport has earned the 2024 Airport Service Quality award for Best Airport Under 2 Million Passengers in North America.

Administered by Airports Council International World, the Airport Service Quality program is a globally recognized tool that provides over 400 participating airports in 110 countries with both qualitative and quantitative data on all aspects of the airport experience.

This is the second time the airport has won an Airport Service Quality award. It won the award for the Most Improved Airport in North America for Customer Experience in 2019.