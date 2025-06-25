St. John’s hosting several events for Canada Day and Memorial Day

The City of St. John’s has released a list of events scheduled for July 1.

There will be a Sunrise Event at 6:00 a.m. at Signal Hill National Historic Site featuring a free shuttle.

In the afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be family fun and entertainment at King George V Park. The inclement weather location is the Techniplex.

The day ends with live music and a fireworks show from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Quidi Vidi.

The Royal Canadian Legion organizes a Memorial Day Parade that begins at the Sergeants’ Memorial on Queens Road at 9:50 a.m. on July 1. The Memorial Day ceremony takes place at 10:45 a.m. at the National War Memorial.

All Canada Day events are accessible, and all activities are free of charge.