St. John’s Good Friday holiday city schedule

Due to the Good Friday holiday on Friday, April 18, most City offices and facilities will be closed.

In observance of the Good Friday holiday tomorrow, in St. John’s, garbage and recycling collection will not occur, it will be collected on Saturday. Robin Hood Bay will also be closed.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect, however paid parking will not be enforced as Friday is a Shops Closing Holiday.

Paul Reynolds Community Centre, Kenmount Terrace Community Centre and Southlands Community Centre will be open for the Federal Election advanced polls only. Recreational facilities will be open standard operating hours for regular programming on Saturday and Sunday.

Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.