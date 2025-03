Effective immediately the overnight parking bans have ended for some St. John’s streets.

The bans have ended in the Downtown Business District from 4:00 to 6 a.m. on Water Street from Waldegrave Street to Prescott Street and Duckworth Street from New Gower to Cochrane Street.

Streets outside the designated downtown area, from 12:30 to 7:30 a.m. have also ended.

Weather-related parking bans may be implemented on roads outside the downtown area during or following adverse weather events.