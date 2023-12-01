St. John’s Downtown Christmas Parade set for Sunday

According to NTV Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr, the weather forecast looks good for the Santa Claus parade.

Last weekend, a heavy police presence on Brazil Street – in line of the parade route – forced the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to cancel the event as they dealt with the weapons offense. Hours later, the armed-standoff came to a peaceful conclusion with three people arrested.

Now, one week later, the parade is set for this Sunday and a favorable forecast awaits – flurries, light northerly winds and a temperature near two degrees. Floats, performance groups, dancers and cheerleaders are expected to participate as an established 50,000 converge on the downtown to see Santa Claus.

The Downtown St. John’s Christmas Parade leaves the Fort William Building at noon. NTV News will be there for detailed coverage.