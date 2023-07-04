News

St. John’s couple wants out of Tessier Park area after crime surge

By Bailey Howard
Published on July 4, 2023 at 8:59 pm

The Tessier Park area of downtown St. John’s has been subject to a rise in crime. A worried couple in the area has been requesting a transfer through Newfoundland and Labrador Housing to no avail. NTV’s Bailey Howard tells us more.

