St. John’s couple wants out of Tessier Park area after crime surge

The Tessier Park area of downtown St. John’s has been subject to a rise in crime. A worried couple in the area has been requesting a transfer through Newfoundland and Labrador Housing to no avail. NTV’s Bailey Howard tells us more.
Union hopes new deal may be the answer to addressing nursing shortagesBy Becky Daley — 59 seconds ago
The Registered Nurses Union says it's been a long time coming. Now, they're hoping to get the deal in detail to members in the coming days. Today, the nurses' union responded to the tentative collective agreement reached over the weekend. NTV's Becky Daley has this report.
Two people charged with firearms manufacturing seeking bail in Harbour Grace this morningBy Web Team — 11 hours ago
The two people accused of selling and producing illegal guns and weapons will be in Harbour Grace provincial court this morning seeking bail.
Last week, police held a press conference after dismantling a synthetic firearm manufacturing and suspected trafficking operation following a search a a residence on June 26.
John Byrne, 49, and 41-year-old Crystal Chislett of Harbour Grace were arrested and charged with a number of serious criminal offences.
The investigation began on May 30, 2023, when RCMP was alerted by Canada Border Services Agency, of an intercepted package containing firearms parts that were destined for a home in Harbour Grace.
The following items were located and seized from inside the home:
- 16 long guns, some of which were unsafely stored
- A total of 33 handguns, including one prohibited firearm, one restricted loaded firearm, and 27 3D printed firearms in various stages of completion, one of which was 100% complete and capable of firing
- A large quantity of 3D printed magazines
- A large quantity of 3D printed firearm parts
- A 3D printer
- A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers
- 10 prohibited weapons, including knives and brass knuckles
- A ‘Security’ uniform and hard body armour
NTV's Rosie Mullaley is following the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.
Harbour Grace RCMP warning public of a man approaching youth asking for sexBy Marykate O'Neill — 6 hours ago
Harbour Grace RCMP is warning the public of a suspicious man who was operating a van in a residential area of Carbonear on Monday, July. 3. The man approached two young girls asking if they wanted to have sex. The girls ran away and reported the incident to a guardian.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, police received the report and conducted extensive patrols in the area.
The man is described as being in his thirties, having dark-colored skin and a moustache. The van is described as being grey in color, with no make, model or plate number obtained.
Police are seeking possible surveillance footage in the area of Burden’s Hill in Carbonear between the hours of 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on July. 3, specifically looking for footage of a grey van.
Parents/guardians are encouraged to speak to their children to inform them of what to do in a situation such as this.
Anyone having information on this incident is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014Post Views: 172