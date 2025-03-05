St. John’s Councillor Debbie Hanlon passes away after courageous battle with cancer

St. John’s City Councillor Debbie Hanlon has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Debbie’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication, resilience and community service, city officials say in a statement. She first joined St. John’s City Council in 2008 as the Ward 4 Councillor. After a brief time away, she returned in 2017 as a Councillor at Large, continuing her mission to make a difference in the lives of the people of St. John’s.

‘Even while bravely battling cancer, Debbie remained steadfast in her commitment to her city. Her incredible tenacity, strength, and grit embodied the spirit of Newfoundland and Labrador—resilient, unwavering, and full of heart. She was known for bringing creativity and joy to everything she did, often donning festive costumes at public events, delighting audiences, and making every occasion more vibrant—especially for seniors, who held a special place in her heart.’