St. John’s Board of Trade to host discussion with St. John’s International Airport Authority

By Marykate O'Neill June 13, 2023

It’s a conversation about air access and business. Dennis Hogan, CEO of St. John’s International Airport Authority will join St. John’s Board of Trade CEO, AnnMarie Boudreau to discuss reliable air transportation that allows businesses to take advantages of new opportunities, attract investment and encourage economic growth. The event will take place on Monday, June 19 at The Delta.

