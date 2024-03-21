St. John’s Board of Trade and Newfoundland and Labrador Employers’ Council Working Towards Merger

The St. John’s Board of Trade and the Newfoundland and Labrador Employers’ Council are working toward a merger.

Both organizations have been a voice for business, ensuring that the perspectives and input of business owners and operators have been informing policy makers.

The new organization will remain focused on delivering results and serving the needs of its members. Members of both the Newfoundland and Labrador Employers’ Council and the St. John’s Board of Trade will continue to receive benefits and support.