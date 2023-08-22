St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre to be renamed ‘John C. Perlin Arts and Culture Centre’

The province announced today, to honour the life and legacy of the late John Crosbie Perlin, the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John’s will be renamed the John C. Perlin Arts and Culture Centre.

In addition to his long and illustrious life of philanthropy, as well as his service to the monarchy, Mr. Perlin had a successful career as a public service employee. During his time with the provincial public service, he was instrumental in the establishment of the province’s network of Arts and Culture Centres.

This dedication will ensure that the history of our Arts and Culture Centres, as well as Mr. Perlin’s contributions to Newfoundland and Labrador’s cultural sector, are remembered for years to come.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will issue a tender for new signage and a dedication ceremony will be planned for Spring 2024.