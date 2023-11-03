St. John’s announces privacy breach

The City of St. John’s has been a victim of a privacy breach.

The personal information of 219 residents who use its RECconnect system was compromised on October 31. The incident occurred after an employee became the victim of a phishing scheme in which someone posing as an employee of the city asked for an accounts receivable report via email.

The City became aware of the breach on Thursday.

The information breached included names, RECconnect account numbers and the amounts owing. The information cannot be used to access online accounts. All residents who were impacted have been notified.

All residents should be aware of any suspicious emails claiming to be from the City of St. John’s.