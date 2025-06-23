St. John’s announces closures for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Offices and recreation facilities in the City of St. John’s will be closed today in observance of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Trash collections will still take place and Robin Hood Bay will be open for commercial users.

Today is not a Shops Closing Holiday so all parking by-laws are still in effect including paid parking regulations.

Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled.

The Visitor Information Centre will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.