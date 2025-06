The City of St. John’s, in collaboration with the 2025 Jeux du Canada Games, is seeking an Artist or Artist Team to design and complete a mural celebrating the history and contributions of the Newfoundland and Labrador Francophone community.

The work will be installed on the retaining wall on Duckworth Street next to the parking lot on the corner of Duckworth Street and Holloway Street.

Submissions will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on July 7.