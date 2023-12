GoFundMe announced this week that St. John’s is the 15th most generous community in Canada this year.

Victoria. British Columbia took the number one spot.

The list of Canada’s most generous communities is selected by measuring the number of donations per capita made through the GoFundMe platform in 2023.

GoFundMe recorded over 7,057 donations made in St. John’s for 2023. With a population of almost 111,000, that results in a per capita donation rate of 6.38 per cent.