St. John’s Adds New Rest Areas in Local Parks

The City of St. John’s has announced the installation of new accessible rest areas in two local parks.

The grant funded the purchase and installation of eight accessible rest areas, located at Bidgoods Park in the Goulds and Rotary “Sunshine” Park. Each site will feature four benches designed to include CSA B651-23 Accessible Rest Area Seating Standards.

The initiative was made possible through an Accessible Communities Grant awarded by the Provincial Government.

Features of the new rest areas include enhanced accessibility, inclusive design, and a spacious adjacent area.

There are plans to implement this accessible rest area design in other projects including the shared-use paths.