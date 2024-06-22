St. John the Baptist Celebrates 325 Years

This weekend, the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist will celebrate 325 years as a parish.

The parish, the oldest in Canada, will be hosting a Cathedral Heritage Fair today from noon to 5:00 p.m. both outside the church on New Gower Street, and inside.

There will be music, quilt and rug hooking displays, sword fighting demonstrations, games, stories, Shakespeare scenes, a bake sale and coffee or tea and muffins.

The Cathedral is located at 16 Church Hill in downtown St. John’s. All are welcome to this event, admission is free and donations are welcomed.