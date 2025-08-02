St. Anthony RCMP investigating RV fire, seeking public’s assistance

St. Anthony RCMP is investigating after a recreational vehicle (RV) was destroyed in a fire near Pistolet Bay on Friday, and asking anyone with information to contact the detachment.

On the afternoon of July 24, St. Anthony RCMP received a complaint of a RV fire on the Western Brook cabin road, near Viking Lodge Motel. The camper was unoccupied at the time and was completely destroyed in the fire. It is believed that the fire occurred overnight or in the early morning hours of July 24th. The cause is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the St. Anthony RCMP at (709) 454-3543.