Effective immediately, a bridge located at the 2.7 kilometre mark on the Squid Cove Resource Road is closed to all vehicle, ATV, snowmobile and pedestrian traffic until further notice.

Forestry officials have identified structural damage to the bridge making it unsafe for public use. Warning signage is posted and the bridge is marked with yellow caution ribbon. Squid Cove Resource Road is located approximately 3.5 kilometres south of the community of Castors River.