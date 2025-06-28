Spruce Budworm Control Program taking place this summer

This summer the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture’s Spruce Budworm Early Intervention Control Program will be active along parts of Western Newfoundland and the Northern Peninsula.

Activity will be subject to insect development and weather. The Spruce budworm is a destructive forest insect capable of causing widespread defoliation leading to tree mortality and growth losses.

Aerial treatments will take place on forest land located south of Gros Morne National Park, extending to the Grand Lake area, east of Gros Morne National Park extending to the Baie Verte area, north of Gros Morne National Park up to the Plum Point area, and the Roddickton-Bide Arm area.

Signage and maps will be posted along access roads leading to areas where treatment is planned.