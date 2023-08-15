Springdale RCMP reminds public of laws around online lotteries

Police are reminding the public of the rules surrounding online lotteries, this comes as the Springdale RCMP say they have received multiple reports of online lotteries by persons selling tickets on personal items.

‘A lottery is any game in which you are required to pay a fee or give something to enter and for which there is a draw or some method that randomly picks a winner who then receives a prize. These types of lotteries are legal ONLY if licensed by Digital Government and Service NL, which administers the licensing of lottery activities in the province.’



It is an offence under the Criminal Code to operate an unauthorized lottery in person, online or via social media. Currently, lottery licenses may only be issued to charitable or religious organizations or non-profit organizations with charitable objectives identified in their articles of incorporation. Eligible organizations may only raise funds for charitable programs that are part of their regular operations.

The only lottery activities permitted in Newfoundland and Labrador are:

Bingo

Breakopen

Bingo/Breakopen

Ticket Lotteries

Chase the Ace

Games of Chance

Monte Carlo

Sports Lotteries

Police say conducting lottery activities over social media is not permitted and is an offence under the Criminal Code. Individuals are not eligible to apply for lottery licences and anyone wishing to fundraise for an organization should consult with that organization directly.