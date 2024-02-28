Spring-like Wednesday ahead for the Province

An area of low pressure moving through Quebec will combine with an area of high pressure to the southeast of the Province over the Atlantic Ocean to bring a rare spring day in late February. The chart below illustrates today’s pattern quite well.
Temperatures are going to be on the warm side for a lot of areas today, with highs reaching as warm as 10º across central and northeastern parts of the Island in the offshore, southwest flow. Areas south will be a tad cooler, thanks to onshore winds. We are also going to see some showers today, particularly south and west this morning. However, there is a chance of showers across the board for the Island today.
Labroadr will see rain and snow moving through as a warm front lifts into the region. The snow is the harbinger of the warm-up, and after 5-10 cm for many areas along the TLH and mid and North Coast, the temperatures rise to a single digit above freezing.
Temperatures in Labrador, with respect to average (anomalies), are going to be some of the warmest in North America today. As you can see on the map below, the brighter the color, the more abnormal the temperature is for that area.
The low-pressure area driving our weather today will also bring rain to much of the province between later today and tomorrow. Along with that will come some high wind speeds for portions of the southwest coast and West Coast from alter today and tonight into Thursday. Wind and Wreckhouse Wind Warning are currently in effect. Details on that here.
I’ll have a more detailed update for you later today on what we can expect for the rest of the week. A hint… A flash freeze is on the way for later Thursday and Friday for many as our warm party comes to an end.