Spring arrives Thursday with spring-like temperatures!

I have the details in my forecast from Wednesday’s NTV Evening News Hour!

NTV Weather Forecast | March 13, 2024By Eddie Sheerr — March 13, 2025
Here is Eddie's latest forecast from Thursday's NTV Evening News Hour.
Total Lunar Eclipse happens early Friday morning!By Eddie Sheerr — March 13, 2025
A total lunar eclipse will occur during the early morning hours of Friday over most…
Thursday looks snowy in the east, nice almost everywhere elseBy Eddie Sheerr — March 12, 2025
Afternoon Update | 3:34 PM NDT (3:04 PM ADT) The snow has slowly moved away…