Sportscraft Eastern Icebreakers win provincial female AAA hockey league championship

The Sportscraft Eastern Icebreakers defeated the Central Ick Pak 2-0 in the best-of-three final and will represent the province at the Atlantic Championship.

The 2025 U18 Female Atlantic Championships are being held week of April 3-6 in Pictou, Nova Scotia.

This will lead into the 2025 Esso Cup, in which the winner of the 2025 U18 Female Atlantic Championships will gain the opportunity to represent their province. The Esso Cup will be held in Lloydminster, AB from April 20-26 at the Centennial Civic Centre.