Sport Newfoundland and Labrador announces three new Hall of Fame Inductees for 2024

Sport Newfoundland and Labrador has announced three new members into the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame for 2024. These individuals were elected by the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame Board of Governors.

“We are thrilled to welcome three new inductees to the Newfoundland and Labrador Hall of

Fame,” says Ed Murphy, Chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame Board of

Governors. “The Class of 2024 highlights the diversity of sports in our province and underscores

the importance of trailblazers who elevate and expand their respective fields.”

The 2024 inductees are:

John (Jack) Munn in the “Athlete” category (Cricket)

Lorna Proudfoot in the “Builder” category (Artistic Swimming)

Darryl Williams in the “Athlete/Builder” category (Hockey)

