SPLASH Centre in Harbour Grace to be presented with AED

The SPLASH Centre in Harbour Grace will be presented today with a Heartsine Automated External Defibrillator by St. John Ambulance to celebrate Heart Month.

The Heartsine AED is designed for ease of use in emergencies. It delivers potentially life-saving assistance to individuals experiencing cardiac arrest.

The SPLASH Centre offers programs and activities for all ages, including seniors. The centre was the winner of a prize draw held by St. John Ambulance in December.

The presentation of the AED take place this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the SPLASH Centre.