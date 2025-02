In response to a recent surge in crime and violence in the Conception Bay North region, the SPLASH Centre in Harbour Grace will hold a community meeting.

The meeting takes place today from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Harbour Grace Marina.

The event will host community leaders, health professionals, educators, and concerned citizens. Through an open dialogue, the aim is to come up with solutions to create a safer region.