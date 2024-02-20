Special Weather Statements issued ahead of Thursday’s system

An area of low pressure will move across the Island from south to north late Thursday night into Friday. This will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, ice, and snow to the Island in the time frame. Ahead of this, the Environment and Climate CHange Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued Special Weather Statements for various areas of the Island. They are as follows.
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas from Thursday evening until midday Friday:
- The Avalon Peninsula
- The Burin Peninsula
- The Bonaviast Peninsula
- Clarenville and vicinity
Current details: Freezing rain, followed by rain, is expected.
Locations: eastern and southeastern Newfoundland.
Time span: Thursday evening until midday Friday.
Freezing rain duration: 4 to 6 hours.
Rainfall amounts: 10 to 20 mm, except possibly more than 30 mm over the southern Avalon.
Remarks: The freezing rain may be preceded by a brief period of snow and ice pellets. The potential exists for significant amounts of freezing rain over some locations (especially on higher terrain), but a transition to rain is expected to follow as temperatures rise. The rain may become heavy at times before tapering off.
Significant snowmelt and runoff are possible. Be sure to clear storm drains and gutters of ice and other debris in advance of the rainfall.
Travel could become difficult. If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination.
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon:
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Gander & vicinity
- Terra Nova
Current details: A combination of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected.
Locations: central and northeastern Newfoundland.
Total snow and ice pellet accumulations: 10 to 20 cm.
Freezing rain duration: up to 4 hours (mainly east of Gander).
Time span: Thursday evening until Friday afternoon.
Remarks: For areas west of Gander, it appears precipitation will fall predominantly as snow. From Gander eastward, however, the snow is expected to transition to a combination of ice pellets and freezing rain, before turning back to snow again. The potential exists for significant amounts of freezing rain over some areas. A brief period of rain may also occur over locations in and around the Terra Nova region.
Any small shifts in the track of the weather system responsible for this wintry mix could cause notable changes to the expected precipitation types and amounts. Be sure to check for regularly updated forecasts to stay informed.
Travel could become difficult. If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination.
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas from Thursday evening until Friday morning:
- Connaigre
- Bureo-Ramea
Current details: Snow, followed by ice pellets and freezing rain, is expected.
Locations: Burgeo to Connaigre.
Total snow and ice pellet accumulations: 5 to 10 cm.
Freezing rain duration: 3 to 6 hours.
Time span: Thursday evening until Friday morning.
Remarks: The freezing precipitation may be followed by rain along parts of the coast, especially over the Connaigre region. Freezing rain amounts may be significant over some inland locations.
Any small shifts in the track of the weather system responsible for this wintry mix could cause notable changes to the expected precipitation types and amounts. Be sure to check for regularly updated forecasts to stay informed.
Travel could become difficult. If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination.