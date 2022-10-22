Special Weather Statements are in effect for the weekend from ECCC NL

A strong winter-type storm will move across the region between Saturday and Sunday. The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander have issued two Special Weather Statements for the Island portion of the Province for Saturday into Sunday. We can expect areas of heavy rain, snow, ice, and wind through the course of the weekend.
Special Weather Statement for Southern and southeastern Newfoundland
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas:
- St. John’s & vicinity
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- Clarenville & Vicinity
- Burin Peninsula
- Connaigre
- Burgeo – Ramea
- Channel-Port aux Basques & vicinity
- Bay St. George
Total rainfall: 40 to 80 mm. Locally higher amounts are possible.
Locations: southwestern, southern, and eastern Newfoundland.
Time span: Saturday morning until early Sunday morning.
Special Weather Statement for northeastern, central, and western Newfoundland
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Terra Nova
- Gander & vicinity
- Bonavista North
- Bay of Exploits
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
- Buchans and the Interior
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gros Morne
Significant amounts of wintry precipitation are expected over some areas.
Locations: western, central, and northeastern Newfoundland.
Total snowfall: 5 to 10 cm, except possibly exceeding 15 cm over parts of central and northeastern Newfoundland.
Total freezing rain amounts: less than 5 mm, except more than 20 mm over parts of western and central Newfoundland (especially higher elevations).
Time span: Saturday through Sunday morning.
Remarks: Snow will spread northward during the day on Saturday, and then transition through ice pellets and freezing rain to rain over some areas as temperatures rise.
The freezing rain is expected to be most persistent over areas between roughly Buchans and the Bay of Islands, where substantial icing may occur over some locations, especially across higher elevations.
Over areas from Terra Nova to the Bonavista Peninsula, the snow will likely change quickly through ice pellets and freezing rain to rain. Rainfall amounts may exceed 30 mm over parts of this sector.
Precipitation is expected to remain mainly as snow along much of the northeast coast and parts of central Newfoundland. At this time it appears snowfall accumulations will be highest just inland from the northeast coast, but considerable variability over short distances is possible.