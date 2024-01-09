Special Ballot Voting Begins in By-Election in Conception Bay East – Bell Island

Special Ballot voting is now open in the district of Conception Bay East – Bell Island.

Residents in the district can request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit by visiting the Elections Newfoundland and Labrador website or they may vote in person at any of the office locations. Offices are located in St. John’s, Paradise, and 10 Lance Cove Beach Road on Bell Island.

The deadline to request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit, or to vote in person by Special Ballot is Monday, January 22, at 6:00 p.m.