Spaniard’s Bay Fire Department responds to four illegal backyard fires amid province-wide fire ban

Over the past several days, the Spaniard’s Bay Fire Department has responded to four illegal backyard fires, and now are calling on residents to respect the province-wide fire ban.

Officials say these illegal fires are deeply concerning, given the multiple active wildfires burning across the province, and with nearby communities facing evacuation orders.

‘These events should serve as a stark reminder that we all have a responsibility to protect our environment, our homes, and our neighbours. Ignoring provincial fire regulations not only puts our community at risk but also shows blatant disregard for the safety of others.’