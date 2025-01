The City of St. John’s is reminding residents about space in winter recreation programs.

Space is available in the Learn to Knit, Preschool, Acrylic Painting, Home Alone Course and Come Craft with Us programs.

The Learn to Knit program and the Come Craft with Us program take place at the Southlands Community Centre.

Preschool is available at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre and the Southlands Community Centre.

Acrylic Painting and the Home Alone Course are at the Shea Heights Community Centre.