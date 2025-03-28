Space in St. John’s recreation programs

The City of St. John’s has space open in spring programs. There are programs for both children and adults.

Spring Camp is available at the Shea Heights Community Centre from Monday to Friday, April 21 to 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Children must be in kindergarten to grade 6.

For any young person age 10 and over, that will be spending short periods of time home alone there is a Home Alone Course that covers many topics that will help children and their parents feel more confident. It takes place at the Southlands Community Centre on Saturday, May 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those aged 8 to 12 can learn the basics of safe biking practices on trails and in neighbourhoods. All participants must have their own bike and CSA-approved helmet. This takes place at the Rotary Sunshine Park on Saturday, May 24 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Adults can take part in wilderness survival, its a chance to learn basic skills to help you survive if lost in the woods. Topics include shelter building, fire building and signaling. All equipment is provided. It takes place at the Rotary Sunshine Park on May 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Archery is also available to adults at the Rotary Sunshine Park on Wednesdays, May 14 to 28 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.