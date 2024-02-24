Some virtual ERs operating over the next week

Over the next week, there will be several virtual ERs operating around the province.

At the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton, there will be a Virtual ER until Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., and from February 28 at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

There will also be a virtual ER at the Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley from Sunday, February 25 at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, March 1 at 8:00 a.m.

There will also be a virtual ER at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre from Sunday at 8:00 a.m. until Monday at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

At the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans, there will be a virtual ER until Monday, February 26 at 6:00 p.m.