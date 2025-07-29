Some unsettled weather across the province this morning

For the Avalon Peninsula and central areas of the province, there is a chance of drizzle early this morning, and we will see sun and cloud this afternoon. Along the south coast, there is some drizzle and fog this morning, which will give way to sun and clouds this afternoon. There is a chance of showers this afternoon on the West Coast. The Great Northern Peninsula will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will range from 13 to 26°C; the warmest temperatures will be inland. Humidex values will be near 30.
Western Labrador will see showers move in later in the afternoon, with about 2 to 4 mm expected; there is also the risk of a thunderstorm. Elsewhere in Labrador, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. There will be quite the temperature contrast with highs ranging from 9 to 24°C.