Some road closures, ferry delays, and flight cancellations

Roads are wet across the Avalon, south coast, and most of central with water build-up and strong winds. Roads on the Great Northern Peninsula are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. From Corner Brook to Grand Falls-Windsor, roads are partly snow-covered and roads on the Baie Verte Peninsula are snow-covered.

In Labrador, the highway from Red Bay to Happy Valley-Goose Bay is closed. Travel is not recommended from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Churchills Falls. From Churchill Falls to the Quebec border, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates crossings for tonight could be impacted. Most provincial ferries are out of service including the MV Legionnaire, MV Qajaq W, MV Gallipoli, and MV Challenge One. The MV Kamutik W is out of service and the service has finished for the season.

There are a number of delays at St. John’s Airport, Air Canada flights 1520, 688, 2254, and 2253 are cancelled, Air Canada flights 689 and 693 are delayed, and PAL flights 901 and 907 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL Flight 901 is delayed and Air Canada flights 1173 and 7719 are cancelled. In Gander, flights are on time.