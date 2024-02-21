Some provincial government offices will close for the day in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Some provincial government offices in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be closed Thursday, Feb. 22 due to a water shutdown.
The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has scheduled repairs to the water transmission main which will impact the Valley area of town (Voisey Drive to Elizabeth Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The following government offices and services will be closed for the day and re-open on Friday, February 23:
- Justice and Public Safety, 222-224 Kelland Drive
- Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, 212 Hamilton River Road
- Elizabeth Goudie Building, 141 Hamilton River Road
- Bursey Building, 163 Hamilton River Road
- Newfoundland and Labrador Housing, 8 Royal Street. Tenants and clients can contact the local office at 709-896-1925 for service, including maintenance and/or emergency needs
The following educational institutions will be closed:
- Peacock Primary
- Queen of Peace Middle School
- Mealy Mountain Collegiate
- Happy Valley-Goose Bay campus of the College of the North Atlantic
- Labrador Campus of Memorial University
NL Health Services advises that patients with appointments at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay affected by the water shutdown will be contacted directly to reschedule. All other services will proceed normally.