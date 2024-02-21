News

Some provincial government offices will close for the day in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Posted: February 21, 2024 4:32 pm
By Web Team


Some provincial government offices in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be closed Thursday, Feb. 22 due to a water shutdown.

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has scheduled repairs to the water transmission main which will impact the Valley area of town (Voisey Drive to Elizabeth Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The following government offices and services will be closed for the day and re-open on Friday, February 23:

  • Justice and Public Safety, 222-224 Kelland Drive
  • Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, 212 Hamilton River Road
  • Elizabeth Goudie Building, 141 Hamilton River Road
  • Bursey Building, 163 Hamilton River Road
  • Newfoundland and Labrador Housing, 8 Royal Street. Tenants and clients can contact the local office at 709-896-1925 for service, including maintenance and/or emergency needs

The following educational institutions will be closed:

  • Peacock Primary
  • Queen of Peace Middle School
  • Mealy Mountain Collegiate
  • Happy Valley-Goose Bay campus of the College of the North Atlantic
  • Labrador Campus of Memorial University

NL Health Services advises that patients with appointments at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay affected by the water shutdown will be contacted directly to reschedule. All other services will proceed normally.

