Some provincial government offices will close for the day in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Some provincial government offices in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be closed Thursday, Feb. 22 due to a water shutdown.

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has scheduled repairs to the water transmission main which will impact the Valley area of town (Voisey Drive to Elizabeth Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The following government offices and services will be closed for the day and re-open on Friday, February 23:

Justice and Public Safety, 222-224 Kelland Drive

Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, 212 Hamilton River Road

Elizabeth Goudie Building, 141 Hamilton River Road

Bursey Building, 163 Hamilton River Road

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing, 8 Royal Street. Tenants and clients can contact the local office at 709-896-1925 for service, including maintenance and/or emergency needs

The following educational institutions will be closed:

Peacock Primary

Queen of Peace Middle School

Mealy Mountain Collegiate

Happy Valley-Goose Bay campus of the College of the North Atlantic

Labrador Campus of Memorial University

NL Health Services advises that patients with appointments at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay affected by the water shutdown will be contacted directly to reschedule. All other services will proceed normally.