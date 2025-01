President’s Choice brand Mediterranean Sea Salts and Himalayan Pink Rock Salts are being recalled by Health Canada due to possible pieces of plastic inside the product.

Presidentā€™s Choice branded 360 gram Mediterranean Sea Salts and 390 gram Himalayan Pink Rock Salts have been recalled, including all Best Before Dates up to and including January 27, 2026.

More information can be found on Health Canada’s website.